chevron houston marathon

Aldine ISD principal inspires students with 150-lb weight loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gerald Schattle weighed 397 pounds at his heaviest. The Aldine ISD principal played football growing up, but slowly gained weight as he got married and had a family.

The Aldine Education Center principal lost 80 pounds with diet and exercise and then started running. His goal was to finish a marathon, and trained by running through the neighborhoods where his students live. It wasn't just good for his health, the runs helped him connect with the kids. Schattle finished that marathon and is now down to 240 pounds. He hopes to get down to 200.

This Sunday he will run his first Chevron Houston Marathon as part of the 2021 virtual event.

If you would like to follow his journey, check him out on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonpumpedchevron houston marathonexerciseweight losseducationrunningdistance running
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Runner uses miles to help young cancer patients
Katy runner dedicating miles to late wife
"Tan Ben Franklin" training for 777th marathon
Runner Honors Late Grandfather in Virtual Chevron Houston Marathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women impacted harder than men as unemployment rises, data shows
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
ABC13's Art Rascon shares his COVID-19 experience
HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
FBI Houston tracking down threats ahead of Inauguration Day
George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19
Show More
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special breaks down latest details
Assisted living facility in Katy scrambling to get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
No Layups: Why is Houston sports such a hot mess?
Minute Maid to serve as COVID-19 vaccination mega site Saturday
More TOP STORIES News