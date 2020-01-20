SANTA CLARA, California -- After the 49ers' victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, a locker room joke played out during the press conference.
Tight end George Kittle walked in wearing a custom Jimmy Garoppolo T-shirt that the quarterback had autographed.
Kittle says he had to get back at Garoppolo after the quarterback showed up earlier in the week wearing a T-shirt with Kittle on it.
Kittle added he figured he would wear his "Jimmy G" shirt for a special occasion and advancing to the Super Bowl would certainly qualify.
When asked about the shirt Garoppolo said he thought it was a nice shirt and joked maybe we might see it in the team store.
Super Bowl-bound 49er celebrates with shirt of his shirtless QB
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More