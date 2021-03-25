George Floyd

George Floyd Act supporters rally at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A sweeping police reform proposal that would ban chokeholds across the state and require law enforcement officers to intervene or render aid if another officer is using excessive force while on the job is scheduled to be discussed in a hearing Thursday in a Texas legislative committee meeting.

The Texas George Floyd Act, spearheaded by members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, is named after the Houston native who was killed in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes until and after he lost consciousness.

The Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee is scheduled to hear discussion on the bill Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Floyd's death last May set off protests across the country and renewed debate over police brutality and racial inequity. It also sparked new calls for policing and criminal justice reforms - including proposals that have failed at the Texas Capitol in recent years, often after opposition from police unions.

The bill would also address qualified immunity, which shields government officials from litigation, by allowing civil lawsuits at the state level "for deprivation of rights under color of law," according to a caucus summary of the legislation. Another provision would end arrests for fine-only offenses like theft under $100, a version of which died dramatically in 2019 after union opposition.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
