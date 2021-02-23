US Rep. Jackson Lee pushes for George Floyd Act during slab ride in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A call for action to end police brutality was held Sunday as state elected leaders and organizations gathered for a slab ride to honor the life of George Floyd.
"If we don't put everyone as family, we are doomed to repeat history," said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who spoke at the event. "So everyone here is my brother and sister."
The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, the Brazoria and Beaumont chapters of the NAACP and other organizations also gathered.
During her speech, Jackson-Lee called on the federal government to pass the George Floyd Act.
"Our committee will put on the floor of the House, next week -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday -- the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act," said Jackson Lee. "We will vote on it in the House and with the leadership, my good friend Karen Bass and members of the judiciary committee, we're here to tell you that bill will be passed."
The bill has a high chance of passing with a democratic control of the U.S. Congress and Joe Biden sitting as president.
The slab ride started on Homestead Road in northeast Houston.
Houston's culture wouldn't be the same without the iconic slabs. A slab is a style of customized vehicle, usually featuring a fifth wheel and chrome grill, pop trunk in the back and a flying goddess at the front.
