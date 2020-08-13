Gulf Coast Community Services Association is here to provide your child with the best education

Worried about safely giving your child the best education with little resources? Gulf Coast Community Services Association, Inc. (GCCSA) is here to help and has opened its Head Start and Early Head Start Programs for enrollment.
The GCCSA Head Start Program is a comprehensive, early childhood development program for children ages 3 to 5 from economically-challenged families. The GCCSA Head Start Program has been serving eligible children and families in the Houston, Harris County area since 1964. Believing that classrooms should always be filled with fun, developmentally appropriate learning experiences, daily instruction is provided in language, literacy, math, science, and social studies.
The GCCSA Early Head Start Program is a comprehensive, early childhood development program serving infants and toddlers, ages 6 weeks to 30 months. Located at Fifth Ward's historic Hester House, the Early Head Start center provides early childhood education, family involvement, health, family literacy, fatherhood initiatives, mental health services, and nutrition to all children, including those with disabilities.
GCCSA is committed to creating solutions that improve people's lives, homes and communities. Their programs and services to the community help vulnerable residents establish a foundation for high-quality early and adult education, upward mobility, self-sufficiency, and ultimately the ability to transition out of cycles of poverty.
Currently, GCCSA serves over 1,800 children and families in the Southeast Sector of Harris County including the cities of Houston and Pasadena. Of the children and families they have had in their program, 79% of the Head Start families advanced their careers through continuing education and job and vocational programs. 91% of their Head Start or Early Head Start children have had an ongoing source of continuous, accessible health care.
They operate a total of 1 Early Head Start Center and 20 Head Start Centers, serving as either stand-alone centers or sites that operate in collaboration with local educational partnerships. This school year, because GCCSA cares about the safety of their children, families, educators, and community, they are moving to virtual enrollment and learning, until it is safe to meet in person again. Now's the time to enroll in either the Early Head Start or Head Start Program. Here's how to enroll.
Sponsored Content
Gulf Coast Community Services Association is here to provide your child with the best education
Related topics:
educationback to schooleducationschools
educationback to schooleducationschools
Sponsored Content
More Videos