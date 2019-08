North Belt officers are at a homicide scene 15000 Old Humble. Store clerk killed during an apparent robbery. 202 pic.twitter.com/NsaB4jeL94 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers are investigating a possible homicide near the 15000 block of Old Humble in northeast Houston.According to a Houston Police Tweet, a store clerk was shot in an apparent robbery.The store clerk was pronounced dead on the scene.