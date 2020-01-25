Galveston PD Sergeant indicted for violence against family member

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston County sergeant was placed on unpaid administrative leave after officials say he was accused of continuous violence against a family member.

Sergeant Justin Popovich joined the department in 2003 and was later assigned to the Operations Bureau.

The Galveston district attorney's office referred his case to a Grand Jury.

He was then indicted with a felony of the third degree and was arrested on Friday.
