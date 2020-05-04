Carnival Cruise's plan to phase in service out of Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carnival Cruise is ready to set sail again.After having to cancel all cruises in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cruise line shared its plans to resume travels.Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista are among the ships returning to service out of Galveston on August 1.Part of the plan includes the cancellation of all North American cruises from June 27 to July 31.Guests affected by some of the changes will be notified by email and will have the option for a combined future cruise credit or a full refund. Booked guests can make their selection online.