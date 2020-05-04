Travel

Carnival Cruise's plan to phase in service out of Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carnival Cruise is ready to set sail again.

After having to cancel all cruises in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cruise line shared its plans to resume travels.

Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista are among the ships returning to service out of Galveston on August 1.

Part of the plan includes the cancellation of all North American cruises from June 27 to July 31.

Guests affected by some of the changes will be notified by email and will have the option for a combined future cruise credit or a full refund. Booked guests can make their selection online.

SEE ALSO:

Cruise ship abruptly changes routes amid COVID-19 concerns

Cruise liner out of Galveston changes course over COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelcoronaviruscoronavirus texascarnivalcruise shipcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
Witnesses follow driver who ran from deadly crash on SW Freeway
Austin park ranger pushed in lake for enforcing social distancing
SPONSORED: Katherine makes a Cinco de Mayo breakfast bake recipe
See the Blue Angels fly over Houston this Wednesday
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
SPONSORED: Class of 2020: Submit your photos
Show More
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit every graduating senior
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
Man found dead in back of Mercedes in Galveston
New 'Twilight' book 'The Midnight Sun' release date announced
How Spring ISD paid tribute to principal killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News