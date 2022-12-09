Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness

Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State health officials have closed a harvest area in Galveston Bay after linking oysters to dozens of illnesses.

The TX 1 harvest area in southeastern Galveston Bay closed on Wednesday due to dozens of reported cases of gastrointestinal illness.

Texas Department of State Health Services officials told our partners at the Houston Chronicle that more than 40 people reported getting sick.

A recall has been issued for oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7.

DSHS said consumers who have purchased oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in TX 1.

Reported symptoms from the illness include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache, health officials said. No hospitalizations have been reported.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms after eating oysters should contact their health care provider and tell them about the exposure to oysters.

DSHS officials said the department will test water samples collected in the recall area to determine when it may safely reopen to oyster harvesting.

Last week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closed TX 12 in Matagorda Bay and TX 5 in Galveston Bay due to low abundance of legal-sized oysters.