Galleria to increase security after 2 shootings within a month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston police are working with management at The Galleria Mall to increase security inside and outside the popular mall.On Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in the parking lot outside of Shake Shack.In March, a man was killed in the Galleria parking garage, but Turner calls the mall a "priority area" for police."The Galleria, as we move forward, is probably the last place anyone would want to do anything illegal or engage in any criminal activities," Turner said.Police are looking into an unverified video on social media, hoping to get some clues on who is responsible for Saturday's shooting.Turner said they are working with mall management to add more cameras and increase patrols with uniformed and undercover officers."We have beefed up, and we will continue to beef up," Turner said. "In addition to police presence, both uniform and ununiformed, there will be people in the Galleria area who will act like they are shopping. There will be people in public spaces that will not be in uniform."We have reached out to mall management multiple times for specifics on the increased security but have not heard back.