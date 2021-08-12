Stickers with slogans tied to white supremacy spotted on signs in Fulshear neighborhood

Race and Culture

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Fulshear are trying to figure out who's defacing signs in the Cross Creek Ranch and Polo Ranch neighborhoods with racially charged stickers.

The stickers have slogans like "White Lives Matter" "Stop white genocide" and "It's OK to be white."

Those messages, often used by white supremacist groups, covered stop signs and privately-owned signs.

"You would think that you wouldn't encounter messages like that, but I hope that's like a once-in-a-blue-moon type of occurrence, especially being here in Houston where it's so diverse," said Nick Sybille, who lives in the area. "You don't expect to see stuff like that anywhere, let alone here in Houston."

The stickers are now gone, but police say the people who put them up could be charged with criminal mischief. Free speech and expression are protected, but it's against the law to deface traffic control and privately-owned signs.

"Obviously, it's not OK to be defacing signs and stuff, but I don't know anything about it, and I don't think it's okay," resident Josh Polinkas said.

"It makes you feel better about your community when the police are taking an active interest in eradicating things like that," Nick added.

Nick and his wife, Joann Sybille, said these messages promote hate and cause concern for their family.

"We have obviously mixed children. I'm Hispanic. He's Black. That's an issue for us," Joann said.

"I think we should just all get along. Everybody's different, but that's what makes Houston, Houston. Diversity is what I like. That's why we're in Houston. We should just all get along," Nick added.

Fulshear police are asking residents in the Polo Ranch and Cross Creek Ranch neighborhoods to stay vigilant and call them if they see any more mischief.
