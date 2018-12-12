Wanted fugitive found hiding in attic of Harris County home with stolen goods and drugs

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies nab armed fugitive hiding in attic of home in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wanted fugitive was found hiding in an attic. Video from Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies shows the suspect being pulled down and into custody.

Deputies say he is Jonathan Kelley. He was captured Tuesday after a brief chase near FM 1485.

Deputies say the home he was hiding in had a cache of stolen items, including a boat and a trailer.

Deputies also found meth, 150 ecstasy pills and a rifle with a large knife attached on top.
SEE ALSO: Woman falls through restaurant's ceiling after asking to use restroom
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestbizarrefugitivefugitive arrestHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeowner shoots burglar in east Houston
Next storm COULD bring snow to Texas early Friday
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Harris County
Shooting spree kills 3 at Christmas market in France
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of Navy SEALs
Deputy undergoing surgery after shootout with suspect
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky in Austin
Show More
The 60: Lil' Wayne treating H-Town fans to free concert
Texas among worst states for aggressive holiday driving
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; Felt in Atlanta
19-year-old shot to death in southwest Houston home
More News