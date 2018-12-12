A wanted fugitive was found hiding in an attic. Video from Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies shows the suspect being pulled down and into custody.Deputies say he is Jonathan Kelley. He was captured Tuesday after a brief chase near FM 1485.Deputies say the home he was hiding in had a cache of stolen items, including a boat and a trailer.Deputies also found meth, 150 ecstasy pills and a rifle with a large knife attached on top.