HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A wanted fugitive was found hiding in an attic. Video from Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies shows the suspect being pulled down and into custody.
Deputies say he is Jonathan Kelley. He was captured Tuesday after a brief chase near FM 1485.
Deputies say the home he was hiding in had a cache of stolen items, including a boat and a trailer.
Deputies also found meth, 150 ecstasy pills and a rifle with a large knife attached on top.
