Celebrating a virtual Mother's Day this year? Here's where you can find e-cards for mom

This year, annual Mother's Day traditions may need to change. For some, this means canceling plans and keeping a physical distance from mom.

Even when you're celebrating virtually, you can still make the moms in your life feel extra special on Mother's Day.

Several websites offer free Mother's Day e-cards, including:


  • Hallmark: The greeting cards company has a variety of ecards that loved ones can personalize, ranging from cute and heartfelt to funny and off-beat.


  • MotionDen: The free online video maker has design templates anyone can use to make a personalized video for mom.


  • 1-800-Flowers: You don't need to buy flowers to send mom an 1-800-Flowers e-card!

  • Louis Vuitton: The designer released a series of free e-cards called #WELVMOMS. Each card is unique -- you can drag and drop gifts and stickers all over the envelope!

  • Someecards: Need something more (in)appropriate for a mom with a sense of humor? Someecards has a collection of Mother's Day memes, with messages like "I love you slightly more than dad."
