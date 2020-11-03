4 Houston-area CVS locations now offering free COVID-19 rapid tests

Flu season and cedar fever, compounded with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are likely to make for a worrisome winter. In an effort to make testing for the novel coronavirus more accessible, CVS is launching rapid-result tests in 21 stores across the state, including four in Houston.
The Rhode Island-based health company announced its COVID-19 testing expansion on Oct. 28, adding that it hopes to offer the service at 1,000 clinics nationwide by the end of the year.
In the Greater Houston area, COVID-19 rapid-result tests are available at the following CVS stores beginning this week.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
