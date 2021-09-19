plane crash

2 injured after ejecting from Navy jet near Fort Worth before crash

Witness captures aftermath of military plane crash near Fort Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A U.S. Navy jet crashed Sunday morning in a north Texas suburb, injuring two people and damaging multiple structures, authorities said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just outside of Fort Worth.

The aircraft, a T45 Goshawk fighter jet trainer, was north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base when two people on board ejected, according to KTVT-TV.

Three homes were damaged in the crash, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department representatives.

One of the occupants was burned by power lines and another landed in a tree as they parachuted to the ground, authorities said. One of the crew members was in critical condition, the other one was in serious condition, authorities said.

Lake Worth is a city of approximately 4,500 people northwest of the city of Fort Worth.

The aircraft was assigned to the Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville near Corpus Christi, according to a statement from the military obtained by Time Magazine National Security Correspondent W.J. Hennigan.

WFAA-TV reported that the plane crashed in the backyard of a home, and no one on the ground was injured.

Power was also knocked out to around 1,300 customers in the area.



The nearby Naval Air Station is home to military units, including Naval Air Reserve and aviation squadrons. It's also home to other military branch operations and federal contractors.
