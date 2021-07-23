covid-19 variant

Two-thirds of Fort Bend Co. residents eligible for COVID vaccine are fully vaccinated

Fort Bend County leaders encourage vaccination, warn of new variant

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County leaders gathered for a press conference on Friday afternoon to encourage residents to get vaccinated as the number of Delta variant-related cases continues to increase.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said COVID cases are rising everywhere around the country, and it's even happening in his own community.

Alongside George, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Minter also discussed the Delta variant and how its impacting unvaccinated residents.



Minter said the variant is increasing in viral activity, which is ultimately causing the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions to rise.

"Of the variant cases reported to the Fort Bend County Health Department in the past week, 77% were of the Delta lineage," Minter said.

According to data from the Fort Bend County Health Department, 96% of residents 65 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 88% were fully vaccinated. About 66% of people 12 and older are also reportedly fully vaccinated.

"COVID is not gone," George said. "We all want to get back to normal, and we are almost back to normal. And we want to keep it that way."

George said his call to action was not necessarily a mask mandate, but he strongly urges residents to maintain safe practices such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Leaders also said mobile vaccination units are available in set locations around the county on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
