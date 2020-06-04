Former Chronicle reporter accused of attempted sex assault of teen he met on Instagram

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston Chronicle sports reporter has been arrested and charged after allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old girl online.

Hunter Atkins, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday in the 100 block of Chelsea Blvd. He's being charged with online solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual assault of a child.

Investigators said Atkins started chatting with a 15-year-old girl on Instagram last December.

Authorities located the girl in Atkins' condo after a runaway report was filed by her mother.

Officials believe the girl may have been with Atkins on at least three separate occasions.

On December 22, Atkins was charged with harboring a runaway, but today, he was arrested for additional charges.

"I will always work to preserve and protect the innocence of children," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "This young girl was manipulated by an adult who is a man twice her age. Such predators will not be tolerated."
