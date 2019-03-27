Former Astros draft pick and youth baseball coach arrested in child sex sting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5218774" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies give update on 9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old youth baseball coach is one of nine men charged in an online solicitation sting out of the Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable's Office.Michael Schurz, a private instructor and coach at the Lynx Travel Baseball facility in Spring, is also a former Astros prospect who was drafted during the 2009 amateur draft.Schurz, who was released by the Astros after two years in the minors, is now banned from the youth baseball complex."He's no longer able to come into the building or be anywhere on the facility," said owner Jon DeGennaro.Known as "Coach Mike," he is charged with online solicitation of a minor after investigators say he tried to meet up with a 15-year-old to engage in sexual contact."Am I surprised? No. People who are interested in children come from all walks of life," said Constable Alan Rosen.Schurz is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.Deputies say he brought three methamphetamine pills in plastic baggies covered with children's stickers."They sometimes bring drugs thinking that they're going to drug up our victims," said Rosen.Records show he was arrested on February 20th.He made bond on both charges, was released and went back to coaching children.Lynx Travel Baseball owner, Jon DeGennaro, says he had no idea about the February arrest, saying investigators never contacted him."I think it would upset anybody, to not have that come to light until now," said DeGennaro. "We are here to help protect the children. Upon hearing the news, immediately he was told and the parents were told that he is no longer part of the Lynx coaching any of the teams."ABC13 reached out to Constable Alan Rosen's office late Tuesday night to find out why investigators did not notify the youth baseball program of the arrest.