Yankees and Astros fans bond over love for Tex-Mex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros and Yankees fans may have their differences this week during the American League Championship Series, but one thing we can all agree on is...Tex-Mex.ABC13 Community Journalist Chaz Miller sat down with New York's WABC sports anchor Ryan Field to show him how it's really done in H-town.They bonded over both cities' love for baseball at Molinas Cantina. Chaz even introduced Ryan to his first ever Topo Chico.Watch the video above for the best moments.