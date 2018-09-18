DESSERTS

Treacherous Leches lands in Houston as city's first tres leches bakery

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia gets a taste of the new Treacherous Leches at Conservatory Food Hall in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you love tres leches cake (and who doesn't?), you are going to love Houston's newest bakery.

Treacherous Leches just opened downtown inside the Conservatory Food Hall at 1010 Prairie St.

"I will be honest. I think the secret is just whoever makes it," laughed owner Griselda Barrios.

Barrios has been a pastry chef for six years and decided to open Trecherous Leches after realizing Houston didn't have its own tres leches bakery.

The bakery sells only tres leches cakes, but in a variety of flavors like piña colada, red velvet and key lime.

Barrios said the chocolate tres leches is her favorite. It's very popular in her native Mexico.

"Every single Mexican out there, if they will try it, after the first bite, they will know that it's Mexican, just because of something that I added to it," Barrios said.

You can get sweet with Treacherous Leches on Instagram and on Facebook.

