Mr. Hamburger is an iconic food spot in Huntsville with a prison-themef menu

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Iconic restaurant Mr. Hamburger has been open since 1959 just one block from the prison in Huntsville, Texas.In fact, it is the "first bite of freedom" for a lot of prisoners when they are released. A lot of the burgers are named with a prison theme, included the Warden.Mr. Hamburger shut down a few years ago, but the current owner bought the business and brought it back to life.