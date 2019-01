🥁☕ @UberEats brings you @Starbucks, delivered. Launching across select US cities over the next month—stay tuned for yours! First up is the City by the Bay. Get your order in, #SanFrancisco! 🌉 pic.twitter.com/1HJGqZ9RyD — Uber Eats (@UberEats) January 22, 2019

Starbucks is now set to expand its delivery service using Uber Eats.After testing it out in Miami shops, it's kicking off today in San Francisco.The service will be available in cities across the country in the next few weeks.