'Saved by the Bell'-themed pop-up diner opens

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California --
Calling all preppies! The "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner has finally opened up shop.

The eatery, appropriately named "Saved by the Max," is located in the West Hollywood Gateway Shopping center on Santa Monica Boulevard in the Los Angeles area.

We don't know what Zack, Lisa, Slater, Jessie, Kelly and Screech would think about the new digs, but we do know that it has plenty to offer the '90s kid inside many of you.

The pop-up diner is decorated with jukeboxes, arcade games and even those iconic red lockers, taking you back in time to the early '90s when the show aired.

You can order character-inspired plates and drinks, and you may even run into Ed Alonzo, who played the owner of "The Max" on the TV show.

There's also a second room designed as Mr. Belding's office, which is available for private event rentals.

Tickets to "Saved by the Max" are on sale online, but most dates are sold out while others have a waitlist.

The pop-up premiered in Chicago last year.
