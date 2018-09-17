FOOD & DRINK

'Mayochup': Heinz debuts controversial ketchup, mayonnaise mixture

EMBED </>More Videos

Now Heinz needs a city hungry enough to open wide for this creamy hybrid.

NEW YORK --
In an era full of food hybrids, the inevitable has finally happened: ketchup and mayo are joining forces.

Like it or not, Heinz announced Monday that it will begin making "Mayochup," a saucy blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise packed into one bottle.


In April, the company asked Twitter to vote whether or not "Mayochup" should exist. Since 500,000 voted "yes," Heinz promised to bring the sauce to American store shelves.


Now the company is launching a campaign to determine which city will be the first to taste it. Sauce enthusiasts have until 11:59 PM CST to vote!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldtwitterfoodie
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Artichoke Dip
New tiki bar Kanaloa debuts downtown
Win trip to paradise by guessing Dylan's Candy Bar's new flavor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Witness may testify in case of teen charged with parents' murder
1-year-old boy pinned between two cars at Spring park
Galveston residents to get paid for sonic boom testing
Alleged teen thief arrested after Houston hit-and-run crash
Texas Bullet Train gets $300 million financial boost
10 Houston-area high schools with lowest grad rates
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
13-year-old attacked by dog while waiting for bus in Spring
Show More
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
FEMA postpones Presidential Alert test
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
More News