FOOD & DRINK

New Italian grocery store in the Heights delivers meats, cheese, wine and beer

EMBED </>More Videos

The Italian American Grocery Company brings the taste of Italy to the Heights (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON --
Louie Comella has been keeping a secret from his neighbors in The Heights.

For the past several months, Comella has been transforming the space next to his gelato and pizza restaurant Gelazzi into a new market that brings a little Italian flavor to Houston.

Comella opened the doors to his latest project, the Italian American Grocery Co. As the name implies, the boutique grocer offers a full range of both Italian (as in, imported from Italy), and Italian-American (as in, imported from cities like Chicago and New York) products.

Expect everything from deli meats and cheeses to dried pasta, frozen pizza, olive oil, sauces, and more. The store will also feature a number of prepared items including made-to-order sandwiches that use Italian meats, Italian cakes and cookies (including some imported from Italy), and take-away meals like lasagna and ravioli.

The Italian American Grocery Co. is located at 3605 White Oak.

To read more about this story, go to CultureMap.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
foodItalian foodlets eatHouston
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Mojo Shrimp
Irma's Southwest now open
3 new places to savor Cajun/Creole fare in Houston
Must-try dishes on National French Toast Day
New Downtown cafe Coterie opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Homeowner shot to death during home invasion, deputies say
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Show More
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Retirement community's pin-up calendar inspires healthy living
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
More News