HOUSTON --Louie Comella has been keeping a secret from his neighbors in The Heights.
For the past several months, Comella has been transforming the space next to his gelato and pizza restaurant Gelazzi into a new market that brings a little Italian flavor to Houston.
Comella opened the doors to his latest project, the Italian American Grocery Co. As the name implies, the boutique grocer offers a full range of both Italian (as in, imported from Italy), and Italian-American (as in, imported from cities like Chicago and New York) products.
Expect everything from deli meats and cheeses to dried pasta, frozen pizza, olive oil, sauces, and more. The store will also feature a number of prepared items including made-to-order sandwiches that use Italian meats, Italian cakes and cookies (including some imported from Italy), and take-away meals like lasagna and ravioli.
The Italian American Grocery Co. is located at 3605 White Oak.
