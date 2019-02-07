Killen's Barbecue partners with Papa John's on new pizza

Houstonians will soon have a new way to enjoy brisket from Killen's Barbecue without driving to Pearland or attending an event at NRG Stadium.Chef Ronnie Killen has partnered with Papa John's Houston franchisee Keith Sullins to bring barbecue brisket pizza to 82 stores across the Houston area.Topped with Killen's signature barbecue sauce, pickles, onions, bacon, and mozzarella, the pizza will retail for $17.99 as either regular or thin crust.