FOOD & DRINK

Killen's Barbecue partners with Papa John's on new pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

Killen's BBQ introducing new BBQ pizza

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houstonians will soon have a new way to enjoy brisket from Killen's Barbecue without driving to Pearland or attending an event at NRG Stadium.

Chef Ronnie Killen has partnered with Papa John's Houston franchisee Keith Sullins to bring barbecue brisket pizza to 82 stores across the Houston area.

Topped with Killen's signature barbecue sauce, pickles, onions, bacon, and mozzarella, the pizza will retail for $17.99 as either regular or thin crust.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodculturemappizzabarbecueHoustonPearland
FOOD & DRINK
CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston
Lyons Cocina de Chinos brings Chinese fare to Denver Harbor / Port Houston
Saving an endangered species through salsa
Snappy's: A Katy breakfast institution
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases down suspects who stole his car
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
School bus flips on slick road with 5 on board
Show More
Hall of Famer and pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies
Witnesses recount moments man was shot in head
Man shot in car with children inside in NW Harris County
Rockets acquire Shumpert and ship Ennis in deadline deals
UH Cougars reveal 2019 football schedule
More News