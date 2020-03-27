Food & Drink

Restaurants offering quarantine 'survival kits' to help Houston-area farmers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like many of you, we've tried getting in and out of the grocery store with as little interaction as possible.

So, here are a few things to keep in mind when going to the store.

It's best to go grocery shopping mid-morning or mid-afternoon to avoid the rush.

For those harder to find items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, try to order them online from places you usually wouldn't consider like, Office Depot.

Houston Moms Blog suggests using Grove Collaborative for cleaning supplies.

Join apps like Nextdoor to communicate with neighbors about what they've been able to find at stores in your area.

Also, shop local restaurants. The Whiskey Cafe in Stafford, Baybrook and Katy are putting together quarantine survival kits for customers.

"It includes, toilet paper, milk, eggs, whole chickens, burger patties, steak, a fresh veggie pack and a pound of butter. Everything you need without the grocery store lines. The great thing about this is that we are able to support our local farmers," Houston Moms Blog contributor Rebecca Roses said.

All the money raised from the kits will go to employees who can't work at the moment. The kits start at $45, and some of them even include free dog treats with the purchase of a cocktail.

Dish Society is hosting a virtual farmers market at two of its locations. Customers can get items delivered for $7 or schedule a pickup time.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustoncoronavirusgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Hermann makes big changes to visitor policy
Friendswood seniors serenaded with heartfelt performance
One more warm day before a front and storms
ABC13's Morning News
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Texas man threatens to kill Nancy Pelosi, other politicians
1st COVID-19 death in City of Houston involved recent traveler
Show More
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
H-E-B sees huge surge in job applications amid pandemic
Three Brothers Bakery shares advice with business owners as it overcomes COVID-19 crisis
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Beloved Texas high school band director dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News