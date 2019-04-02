Get ready for some fried chicken fun at Southern Fried Chicken Fest

out and about with abc13

Several restaurants are getting together to serve up one of the best fried dishes at the Southern Fried Chicken Festival.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the mood for some fried chicken?

The event will feature restaurants, caterers, and food trucks from the Houston area. Vendors will compete to earn the titles of Best Fried Chicken, Most Creative Fried Chicken Dish, and more.

There will also be a chicken wing eating contest.

Attendees will enjoy contests, music, games, an art market and more.

While the festival is expected to be a ton of fried chicken fun, it's a way to raise awareness for colon cancer. The funds raised for the event will go toward cancer research and the Houston Food Bank.

The festival is April 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Peggy Park on 4101 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77004.

Visit the Southern Fried Chicken Fest website for more information about tickets.

