Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes

Starbucks is quietly testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes in a bid to entice Frappuccino lovers.

Starbucks is testing out healthier Frappuccino recipes. The coffee chain said Frappuccino sales have been dropping as people become more health conscious.

The new recipes are part of Starbucks' effort to reduce sugar in its indulgent beverages by 25 percent by 2020.

The key to the new recipes has been separating the flavoring from the sugar.

The new Frappuccino recipe contains fewer calories and less of the sweet stuff.

In the new recipe, a 16-ounce caramel variety contains 370 calories instead of 420, and include 49 grams of sugar instead of 67 grams.

For more than a year, Starbucks has been testing out the new recipes in 600 stores in California, Missouri, and Rhode Island.
