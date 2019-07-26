FDA links Mexican basil to cyclospora outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak of cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics located in Morelos, Mexico.So far, over 100 people have fallen ill, and four people have been hospitalized.The cases in the outbreak from Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Wisconsin.FDA says that consumers should not to buy, eat, or serve any fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico.