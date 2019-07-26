Food & Drink

FDA links Mexican basil to cyclospora outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak of cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics located in Morelos, Mexico.

So far, over 100 people have fallen ill, and four people have been hospitalized.

The cases in the outbreak from Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

FDA says that consumers should not to buy, eat, or serve any fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV located in Morelos, Mexico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmexicorecallu.s. & worldfood safety
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News