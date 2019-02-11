Domino's overcharged Houston couple $1,600 for pizza

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Domino's is apologizing after customers were accidentally charged thousands of dollars for pizza.
The company tweeted out there was an error Friday that caused wrong payment amounts to be charged.
One Houston family says it even happened to them.
They say they were charged more than $1,600 for an order that should have cost less than $20.
Domino's tweeted they are working with their payment vendor to fix the issue and the transactions should be corrected soon.
