FOOD & DRINK

Domino's overcharged Houston couple $1,600 for pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

Dominos is apologizing after customers were accidentally charged thousands of dollars for pizza.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Domino's is apologizing after customers were accidentally charged thousands of dollars for pizza.

The company tweeted out there was an error Friday that caused wrong payment amounts to be charged.

One Houston family says it even happened to them.

They say they were charged more than $1,600 for an order that should have cost less than $20.

Domino's tweeted they are working with their payment vendor to fix the issue and the transactions should be corrected soon.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzarestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Cooking With ABC13
Where kids eat free
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
Check out these 3 new Memorial Park businesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Show More
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
More News