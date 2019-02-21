FOOD & DRINK

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Holy Shiplap! "Fixer Upper" fans might be able to have a cup of joe with Chip and Joanna

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
"Fixer Upper" fans might be able to have a cup of joe with Chip and Joanna Gaines.

A spokesman for the couple's lifestyle brand confirmed they're opening up a coffee shop.

Unfortunately, it won't be here in Houston. You'll have to visit Waco to try it out.

The coffee shop will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of teas with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating.

The shop will be located at 418 S. Eighth Street, a block away from the couples' Magnolia Market at the Silos, in a building that formerly housed CrossFit Waco.

The upcoming shop will join their ever-growing food empire including Magnolia Table, Chip's dream brunch spot, and Silos Baking Co.

It's expected to open by the end of the year.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcoffeetexas newsreality televisioncelebrityWaco
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Find poke and more at Greater Uptown's new Pokeworks
New American cuisine and more: What's trending on Houston's food scene?
Explore the 3 most popular spots in Houston's Willowbrook neighborhood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Dallas girl recorded her last moments before deadly blast
Bill would allocate funds to child victims of shootings
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Show More
Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today
Houston Commission Against Gun Violence unveils recommendations
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name
Florida mayor arrested for practicing medicine without a license
More News