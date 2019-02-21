"Fixer Upper" fans might be able to have a cup of joe with Chip and Joanna Gaines.A spokesman for the couple's lifestyle brand confirmed they're opening up a coffee shop.Unfortunately, it won't be here in Houston. You'll have to visit Waco to try it out.The coffee shop will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of teas with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating.The shop will be located at 418 S. Eighth Street, a block away from the couples' Magnolia Market at the Silos, in a building that formerly housed CrossFit Waco.The upcoming shop will join their ever-growing food empire including Magnolia Table, Chip's dream brunch spot, and Silos Baking Co.It's expected to open by the end of the year.