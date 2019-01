While Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, they don't plan to bend that rule for Super Bowl LIII, WSB-TV reports.The fast-food restaurant says they will not open its doors when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams play in Atlanta.The Chick-fil-A senior manager of partnerships and activation marketing, John Mattioli, addressed the decision in a 2017 email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the following statement:The restaurant has made exceptions before, including during the blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2017. The founder, Truett Cathy, established the policy in 1946 as a way to give employees a day to worship and rest.