Celebrate the upcoming royal baby's arrival with free cupcakes at Crave Cupcakes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy "Bump Day!" Crave Cupcakes is celebrating the upcoming arrival of the royal baby with a sweet treat, and you don't have to be expecting to take advantage.You can get a free mini cupcake with the purchase of a full sized Lemon Elderberry cupcake on Wednesday, March 27.The flavor was inspired by the royal couple's wedding cake. It's a lemon cake filled with elderberry jam and topped with buttercream frosting and a purple lily.