bacon

'BACON-TERNSHIP': Make $1,000 for one day of eating bacon

English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon is credited with this fitting quote: "Hope is a good breakfast, but it is a bad supper."

Whatever the case, the breakfast staple that is similarly named to the "father of empiricism" is the centerpiece of a fast food restaurant's "Bacon Internship."

Yes, there is a position for that.

Farmer Boys, a restaurant chain based on the West Coast, announced it is awarding one person an internship consisting of just one eight-hour work day tasting bacon. The pay is $1,000.

The restaurant made the announcement on Instagram, which is where interested candidates must apply.

In order to be considered, "bacon-tern" hopefuls must post a photo or video on their personal Instagram account and explain why they would be the best Bacon Intern for Farmer Boys.

Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their caption. Postings must be made by Aug. 20.

The intern must be 18 years old or older. A "bacon-tern" will be announced on Aug. 27.

You can find out more about the job opportunity here.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkinternshipfast food restaurantbaconu.s. & worldburgers
BACON
Study: Slice of bacon linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
Get free bacon today during McDonald's 'Bacon Hour'
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing wife while 2-year-old was inside home
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
'Car meet' takes over streets near Galleria with wild stunts
Football coach guilty of murdering wife in 1999 to marry co-worker
Typhoon Texas hosts discount days for military and teachers
Show More
Historic Houston Farmers Market breaks ground on exciting remodel
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Video shows kids helping 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy walk
Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News