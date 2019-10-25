Food & Drink

1 of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world is coming to Katy

KATY, Texas -- Katy's diverse restaurant options have made it Houston's most-interesting dining suburb. Whether its soup dumplings at Tiger Noodle House, roti at Phat Eatery, or omakase at Tobiuo Sushi, the range of high-quality choices from multiple Asian countries offers plenty to lure even hard core inner loopers.

Now, a dim sum restaurant with a Michelin-starred pedigree has selected the city for its first Texas location. Hong Kong-based restaurant Tim Ho Wan will open in the Katy Grand development, NewQuest Properties announced. The restaurant will join Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya, Kura Revolving Sushi, Taiwanese restaurant 85C Bakery & Café, and Japanese-inspired (via California) dessert shop SomiSomi Soft Serve & Takiyaki in the shopping center. (NewQuest's announcement confirms a rumor first reported by Eater Houston.)

