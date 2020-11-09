Society

Texas families receiving SNAP food assistance to get more benefits this month

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a million families receiving SNAP benefits will see more money on their Lone Star card this month.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $202 million in emergency SNAP benefits for the month of November as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The emergency November allotments are in addition to the nearly $1.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and October.

"We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response," said Abbott. "I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

"As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times."

If you're interested in applying for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, visit YourTexasBenefits.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinhoustonfood stampstexas newsfoodpersonal financestimulus fundsgovernmentwelfarefinancecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy start to Monday with partly sunny skies in the afternoon
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Alex Trebek made long-lasting impact during 2017 visit to ABC13
Eta expected to reach hurricane strength in the eastern Gulf
ABC13 staff shares stories of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
'Silent killer:' A few telling signs of pancreatic cancer
Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
Show More
As Texas COVID-19 cases climb, Biden introduces plan
More than 6K people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 1 day, state says
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
103-year-old woman reveals her secret to a long life
Underground tunnels may alleviate Clear Creek flooding
More TOP STORIES News