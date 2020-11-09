Texas families receiving SNAP food assistance to get more benefits this month

Extending emergency SNAP food benefits through the month of November as the state continues to respond to #COVID19.



AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a million families receiving SNAP benefits will see more money on their Lone Star card this month.Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $202 million in emergency SNAP benefits for the month of November as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The emergency November allotments are in addition to the nearly $1.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and October."We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response," said Abbott. "I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November."HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size."As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times."If you're interested in applying for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, visit