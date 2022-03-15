'Discrimination is bad for business': Corporations condemn Gov. Abbott's order on transgender kids

In black and white, "discrimination is bad for business" takes up an entire page in The Dallas Morning News."If we don't use this major megaphone that we have to stand up for people who really deserve it, we don't actually live fully into our values in our company," said Miriam Warren, the Chief Diversity Officer of Yelp. "This directive in Texas absolutely goes against the values of Yelp."Over 60 corporations, including Yelp, Apple, and Google, criticize Governor Greg Abbott's order for state authorities to investigate gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth as child abuse."They care about money. So, this is one tactic that maybe speaks their language," said Rocco Kayiatos, the Chief Content Officer of FOLX Health, an LGBTQ+ medical provider that operates in 33 states. "Not only will this have an impact on the culture of Texas, but it will also have an impact on the commerce in Texas."Businesses have come together to support transgender people before.In 2017, Texas's bill used to restrict transgender access to bathrooms failed after several influential businesses opposed it.A similar bill passed in North Carolina but was later repealed after businesses left the state and canceled major events."People realize that there isn't this separation that we talk about between life and work," Warren said."As a trans person myself, Texas' law is deeply and specifically hateful," said Kayiatos.FOLX Health officials have already purchased ad space on billboards and other advertising methods to condemn Abbott's order, according to Kayiatos.Governor Abbott's office didn't respond to the ad Monday.