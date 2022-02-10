flight diverted

Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert to North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier flight diverted to RDU because of unruly passenger

North Carolina (KTRK) -- A plane was diverted to a North Carolina airport on Wednesday evening because of an unruly passenger.

Airport officials said the Frontier Airlines flight was on the way from an airport in New York to Orlando when it had to be re-routed and landed in Rhode Island, North Carolina.

Frontier Flight 1335 spent about two hours on the ground in Rhode Island and then resumed its journey to Orlando.

It started when a passenger began loudly complaining, claiming the woman in the seat behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA, according to a passenger onboard.

He became more agitated and allegedly began threatening other passengers, including a baby, and said he would kill everyone on board.

The man was eventually restrained by six other passengers aboard the flight.

Law enforcement, fire rescue, and EMS responders were waiting for the flight to land.

The unruly passenger was escorted off the plane, but no other details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnorth carolinaair travelflight divertedflight emergencypassenger
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLIGHT DIVERTED
American Airlines flight diverted over maskless passenger
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Delta flight diverted after passenger makes 'terroristic threats'
3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
Man gets to 45 days in jail for North Freeway road rage incident
13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
Man injured in road rage shooting in north Houston, HPD says
Houston's women shelter relieved after budget passed with no cuts
Investigation underway in deadly shooting near school, FBCSO says
Show More
Crowded senate seat in Galveston County could pull Austin more right
Houston children getting caught in crossfire of violent crimes
Houston fighter Derrick Lewis featured in co-main event of UFC 271
13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store, HPD says
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
More TOP STORIES News