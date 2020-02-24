Man charged in connection with shooting at flea market that injured 7

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bond has been set for a man accused of mishandling a gun that went off and injured seven people at a north Houston dance on Sunday.

Jose Manuel Guerrero-Reyes, 25, appeared in probable cause court Monday morning on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second degree felony.

A judge set Guerrero-Reyes' bond at $40,000 and ordered him to not possess firearms if he is released.

WATCH: Guerrero-Reyes' appearance in probable cause court
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Manuel Guerrero-Reyes is accused of recklessly handling a gun while at a dance Sunday night.



Guerroro-Reyes was at the Sabadomingo flea market at 8712 Airline in north Houston Sunday night and had a gun in his pocket, according to deputies.

The flea market hosts a dance on Sunday, which was full of families with small children.

The gun went off and one party-goer was struck directly in the leg, but police say the bullet went straight through.

That bullet is believed to have ricocheted, leaving six others struck by its fragments.

All of the victims went to the emergency room as a precaution.
Gonzalez said that weapons are prohibited inside the dance hall, as it is typically a family-friendly event.


Guerrero-Reyes allegedly told deputies he had it in his pocket before it slipped, causing the discharge.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonflea marketaccidental shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News