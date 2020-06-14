american flag

It's Flag Day! Here's how to display your flag

By Don Schwenneker
EMBED <>More Videos

The dos and don'ts for flying your American Flag

June 14 is Flag Day! Here are a few reminders on how to display your flag correctly.

The United States celebrates Flag Day to mark the adoption of the American flag by the Continental Congress in the First Flag Act passed on June 14, 1777.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day. Even so, Flag Day was never formally established as a federal holiday, so businesses remain open.

If you're displaying a flag, here are a couple of things to remember:

  • Traditional guidelines call for displaying the flag in public only between sunrise and sunset.
  • If you decide to keep the flag raised after sunset, you should shine a light on it. Floodlights with dusk-to-dawn timers and LED spotlights are good options if you're looking to conserve energy.
  • According to the Veteran's Administration, the flag should not be displayed during rain, snow and wind storms, unless it is an all-weather flag. If a storm is coming, try to take it down so it doesn't get ripped off of your home.
  • It should be raised briskly and lowered ceremoniously.
  • And, of course, Flag Day is just a precursor to Independence Day, so you should be all squared away when July 4 rolls around in a couple of weeks!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayinstagram storiesamerican flagflags
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN FLAG
LI teen plans to send hand-made American flags to everyone in Congress
Food Lion reverses policy on US flag face coverings
Veteran quits job over US flag face covering
Firefighters save American flag while battling SoCal blaze
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
More TOP STORIES News