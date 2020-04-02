Coronavirus

Small businesses offer workouts during stay-home order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new normal means finding a new way to survive if you're a small business owner.

"The goal is to have you guys moving and active," said Lee Mclaren, owner of FDHTX.

After five years Mclaren had to close down, but after noticing there was a high demand for fitness equipment amid coronavirus, he reinvented his business a little.

"We turned our facility into a drive-thru. That allows us to minimize the amount of people that come in here," he said.

He's only taking appointments and selling bundles right now.

For other local gym owners, it's a different story.

"We get paid when we coach and now we are not coaching," said Juddy Ferguson, with F45 in EaDo and Memorial studios.

Ferguson said they've had to flip the switch to keep members active and engaged.

"We are uploading three to four videos of full workouts," he said.

That means long hours recording and editing fresh content.

"As a team we're learning to edit video. We switched from coaching here to editing video," he laughed.

He said it's a rewarding, yet emotional experience.

However, for them, keeping their gym afloat means making sure the personal relationship they built inside the gym continues to strengthen in a time when social distancing is taking high priority.

"We can either sit here and guess what's gonna happen next or create content that's never before been seen by our members. It gives them as rich of an experience as they would in studio," he said.

