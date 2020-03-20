Walmart is praising its hourly employees for keeping stores running during this coronavirus pandemic by giving them a cash bonus.
Each full-time employee will receive $300 while part-time employees will get an extra $150.
Walmart praised its workers for all of their hard work, saying the money will be paid out on April 2.
The total payout to employees will be $365 million.
Walmart says it also plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May. The hiring comes as the retailer reports a bump in demand.
It's looking to fill positions in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The company says the roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.
The usual two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process.
Anyone interested should apply on Walmart's careers page.
SEE ALSO: Kroger hiring 10,000 extra workers and offering PTO for current workers with COVID-19
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More