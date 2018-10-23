MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions: Owner of store where winning ticket was sold plans to share bonus with employees

EMBED </>More Videos

South Carolina man CJ Patel, who owns the store where the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold, will receive a $50,000 bonus from the lottery, and he said he plans to spread the wealth. (ABC News)

SIMPSONVILLE, South Carolina --
The owner of the South Carolina store where the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold will receive a bonus, and he said he's planning to spread the wealth.

CJ Patel told the Associated Press that he will share part of his $50,000 bonus with the employees of his store, KC Mart, in Simpsonville.

As for the lucky winner who bought the ticket, Patel said he has no idea who that person is. The winner has six months to claim the prize and can do so anonymously in the state of South Carolina.

But in a small city like Simpsonville, such big news can be hard to keep secret. ABC News spoke to several people around town who said they do know who the lucky winner is. They said he is a likable guy who has already shown up at work and tried to act like nothing had happened. They all said they plan to protect his privacy.

The lucky winner will not get the full amount, but they will still get quite the payout. Before taxes, if the lump sum is taken, the prize will be about $878 million.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

RELATED: How much can $1.6 billion buy?

RELATED: Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
Powerball jackpot still up for grabs grows to $750 million
Digital Deal of the Day
Check your numbers: Powerball drawn for $620M jackpot
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Giant industrial spool falls into traffic lanes of I-10
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Show More
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Man allegedly touched himself inappropriately at Bellaire library
More News