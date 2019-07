EMBED >More News Videos A Granville County man is our state's newest millionaire after winning a $10 million scratch off prize.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X.The ticket was purchased at I-10 Travel Plaza, located at 16151 Interstate 10 E., in Baytown. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.The ticket is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.The lottery says 200X offers more than $134.8 million in total prizes.