Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- A Ferrari crashed into the front of reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood Sunday afternoon, damaging the building and causing minor injuries.

The car crashed through the front of Pump restaurant at 8948 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said the vehicle somehow lost control and went crashing into the patio area of the restaurant. Photos from the scene show it smashed partly into the dining area, leaving broken glass and debris everywhere.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Vanderpump is a British restaurateur and reality TV personality who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her own show, "Vanderpump Rules." She and her husband own dozens of restaurants in Los Angeles and London.
