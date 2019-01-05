KIDNAPPING

Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is suspected in the kidnapping of his 8-month-old son in San Antonio, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department released photos of a woman they say drove off in Christopher Davila's car with 8-month-old King Jay Davila in the 300 block of Enrique Barrera on Friday.

Police described her as a thin white or Hispanic woman who was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and tan pants, KSAT-TV reported.


Davila, 34, has been booked on a child endangerment charge. According to SAPD, he is believed to be behind the baby's disappearance.

Authorities say King was last seen wearing a blue onesie. Anyone with information on the baby's disappearance is urged to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapsearchbabySan Antonio
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KIDNAPPING
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
9-year-old girl nearly abducted in Universal Orlando
Man accused of attempted kidnapping of teen at park
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
More kidnapping
Top Stories
Sources say a suspect in custody for Jazmine Barnes' shooting
RECAP: Colts beat Texans to earn meeting with Chiefs
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
Texans star Hopkins dedicates $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes
Texans' Deshaun Watson's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
Texans' J.J. Watt's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien's reaction on AFC Wild Card game
2 hospitalized after industrial fire in southeast Houston
Show More
Who's the Colts player in the clown mask?
Houston Texans' players at the podium
Andre Johnson tosses Texans game coin toss
Texans show their PREGAME SWAG as they arrive at NRG Stadium
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
More News