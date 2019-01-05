Father suspected in kidnapping of 8-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --A man is suspected in the kidnapping of his 8-month-old son in San Antonio, police say.
The San Antonio Police Department released photos of a woman they say drove off in Christopher Davila's car with 8-month-old King Jay Davila in the 300 block of Enrique Barrera on Friday.
Police described her as a thin white or Hispanic woman who was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and tan pants, KSAT-TV reported.
PLEASE RT: We need your help locating 8-month-old King Jay Davila who was taken while inside his fathers car on the 300 blk. of Enrique Barrera near SW 34th Street. Car was found nearby by Rodriguez Park. He was last seen wearing blue onesie. Call 911 immediately if you find him. pic.twitter.com/Y2Yc7cH73R— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 5, 2019
Davila, 34, has been booked on a child endangerment charge. According to SAPD, he is believed to be behind the baby's disappearance.
Authorities say King was last seen wearing a blue onesie. Anyone with information on the baby's disappearance is urged to contact police.