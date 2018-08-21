Father whose daughter survived being left in car for several hours could face charges

EMBED </>More Videos

The father of a child said he forgot to take his daughter to daycare and left her in the car.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A father who forgot his daughter in his car could face criminal charges.

The Harris County District Attorney's office told ABC13 they have not made any decisions about the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.

Houston police officers told Eyewitness News the father is an employee at Don Rey restaurant off S. Gessner Road. According to investigators, the father said he forgot to drop his 3-year-old off at daycare.

He went to work at 9 a.m. and didn't realize the mistake until his wife called him around 4:15 p.m., authorities say.

A manager inside the restaurant said the little girl is home from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officer John Williams with HPD said all parents should "look before they lock." He urged parents to put something in the backseat next to their little ones as a reminder. For example, a shoe is hard to forget.

"Thank God that kid was safe. Thank God her life is still here," said Williams. "It's crazy to think that a lot of parents say it couldn't happen to them. I've spoken to parents. It has happened before."

Diana Martinez works as a health education specialist with Texas Children's Center for Childhood Injury Prevention. She said a child's body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult.

"If it's 100 degrees outside," said Martinez. "It can be 115 or 120 degrees inside the car."

Texas Children's Hospital suggests three tips to prevent such a tragedy.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child left in carhot carchild endangermentchild in carHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Show More
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Man freed from jail after shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle
Ex-Trump campaign chairman guilty of 8 financial crimes
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
More News