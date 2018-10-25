Father accused of leaving 2 small children home alone

Father accused of leaving child with special needs at home alone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A father has been charged after being accused of leaving his 3-year-old and 4-year-old child with special needs at home alone.

Michael Tirado was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

On Oct. 24, deputies say they responded to the 4400 block of Adonis Drive after receiving reports of a child continuously crying.

Deputies say they arrived and heard loud cries coming from the residence. A crying 3-year-old and the 5-year-old with special needs was found alone in the home.

Tirado told authorities that he was on the way back to the residence, but deputies believe the children were left alone for at least one hour.

The children were released to another family member.

Tirado's bond is set at $1,000.
