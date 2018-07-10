FASHION

Sports Illustrated tags 4 Houston players as most fashionable athletes

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets showcase their fashion at NBA Awards (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston athletes seem to make off-court fashion a priority. Sports Illustrated just released its list of the most fashionable athletes. Three Rockets and one Texan made the cut.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. came in at No. 1 on the list.

The Rockets on the list are Chris Paul, James Harden and P.J. Tucker.

Paul said he has found a way to incorporate Jordan Brand shoes into his outfits. He currently has signature basketball shoes with the brand. Some of his favorite brands are Paul Smith and Club Monaco.

Many likely saw Harden's "cow" outfit at the NBA Awards in June. You will always see Harden wearing an outfit that stands out in the crowd. One of Harden's stylists is Kesha McLeod.

RELATED: An Interview With Harden's Stylist

Chances are you will see Tucker tagging along with Harden to showcase his outfit as well. The two became fun to watch entering the arena with their pre-game outfits. Tucker is also known for his extensive shoe collection, sometimes spending thousands of dollars on solely shoes every purchase.

DeAndre Hopkins is the lone Texan on the list. His favorite items of clothing are Helmut Land long-sleeve henley and light-wash jeans from G-Star. Some of his style idols are Chelsea Raveinero and Pharrell Williams.
